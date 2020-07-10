Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 1,018 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,092 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.4% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,277,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 83,860 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,944,059 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $167,281,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.