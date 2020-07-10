Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 26,713 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 53,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth $2,113,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

NYSE IP opened at $33.11 on Friday. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

