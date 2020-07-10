Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases Shares of 3,800 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Cfra raised their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

