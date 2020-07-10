Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.55, for a total value of $1,575,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,257 shares of company stock valued at $104,008,914 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $200.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,115.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $202.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.83 and a 200-day moving average of $170.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.77.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

