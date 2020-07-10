Forte Capital LLC ADV Makes New $240,000 Investment in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $15,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock opened at $149.60 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at $544,698.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.