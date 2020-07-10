Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 180,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 28,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 415,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,640,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 114,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 78,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $200.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

