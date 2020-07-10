Forte Capital LLC ADV Invests $515,000 in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.53.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $850,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,126 shares of company stock worth $53,035,109 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $315.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.17. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $324.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.