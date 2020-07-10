Forte Capital LLC ADV Invests $488,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.9% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 34,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 41,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,901,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 116,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.