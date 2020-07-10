Forte Capital LLC ADV Invests $386,000 in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $2,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,284 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,285,000 after purchasing an additional 260,661 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC opened at $314.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.69. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,342 shares of company stock valued at $118,575,414. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

