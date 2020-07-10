Forte Capital LLC ADV Invests $364,000 in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP opened at $145.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.54.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.