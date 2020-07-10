Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $428,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

