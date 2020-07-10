Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys New Shares in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $2,700,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in American Tower by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,503,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $21,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock opened at $265.60 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $269.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,563 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.