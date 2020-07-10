Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 2,896 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

