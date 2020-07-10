Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 33,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.0% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,075,000. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.99. The stock has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.55.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

