FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 849600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,767 shares in the company, valued at $8,505,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $996,991. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,880,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,683,000 after acquiring an additional 110,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FormFactor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 52,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

