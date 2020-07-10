Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

FSCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Forescout Technologies stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. Forescout Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $40.06.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $174,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $167,915.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock worth $466,081 over the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

