Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Down 5.9% in June

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,570,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 131,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 369,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 282,944 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.