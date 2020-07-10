Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Down 5.9% in June

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,570,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 131,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.
In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE F opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ford Motor Company Profile
Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
