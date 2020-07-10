Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,085 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on F. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

