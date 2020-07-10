Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s previous close.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of FL stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

