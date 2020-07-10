Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $36.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Focus Financial Partners traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 15272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.