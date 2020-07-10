FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

Shares of FMC opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,168,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,001,000 after acquiring an additional 107,336 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,945,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,619,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,828,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,359,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in FMC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,059,000 after acquiring an additional 53,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

