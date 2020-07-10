Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Receives $23.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Sam Sang Ki Han purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $40,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,650 shares in the company, valued at $683,859. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Azarian purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,600. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 11.66%. Analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

