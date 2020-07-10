FirstGroup’s (FGP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

FirstGroup (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.42) price target on the transport operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 140 ($1.72). Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 208.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FirstGroup to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 142 ($1.75) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FirstGroup to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 109.33 ($1.35).

Shares of LON:FGP opened at GBX 37.24 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $461.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 138.80 ($1.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.09.

In related news, insider Ryan Mangold purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £12,920 ($15,899.58). Insiders purchased a total of 34,695 shares of company stock worth $1,336,998 over the last 90 days.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

