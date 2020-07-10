FirstGroup’s (FGP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

FirstGroup (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FirstGroup to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 142 ($1.75) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.42) target price (down from GBX 140 ($1.72)) on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FirstGroup to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 109.33 ($1.35).

FGP opened at GBX 37.24 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24. The company has a market cap of $461.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 138.80 ($1.71). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.09.

In other news, insider Ryan Mangold acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £12,920 ($15,899.58). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,998.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

