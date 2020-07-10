First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.28

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.28 and last traded at $88.27, with a volume of 56777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.61.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,459 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,652,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.