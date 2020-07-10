First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.26

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.26 and last traded at $91.92, with a volume of 75400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $54,000.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

