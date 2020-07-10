First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$14.10

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from C$11.00 to C$14.10 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.16.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.70.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.