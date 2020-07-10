First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB set a C$12.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$14.10 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.16.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.48. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.70.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

