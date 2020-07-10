First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) VP Kelly A. Liske Sells 1,218 Shares of Stock

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) VP Kelly A. Liske sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $15,103.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of FNWB stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.85. First Northwest BanCorp has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 13.51%.
FNWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.
About First Northwest BanCorp
First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Article: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.