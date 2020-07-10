First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) VP Kelly A. Liske Sells 1,218 Shares of Stock

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) VP Kelly A. Liske sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $15,103.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.85. First Northwest BanCorp has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 13.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Northwest BanCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

