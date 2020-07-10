First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 4,069 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,664 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 257,642 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,433,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 334,453 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,199 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 11,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 43,387 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $214.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1,613.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.75.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

