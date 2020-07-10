First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,350,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 34,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 19.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AG opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.06.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cormark cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.
