First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,350,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 34,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 19.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AG opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.06.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.45 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 20.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cormark cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

