First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Update

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 179,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

THFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $33.45 on Friday. First Financial has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $459.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

