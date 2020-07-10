First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FDP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 2,750 ($33.84) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of LON FDP opened at GBX 2,550 ($31.38) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,546.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,548.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. The company has a market cap of $698.62 million and a PE ratio of 47.05. First Derivatives has a 52-week low of GBX 1,668.22 ($20.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,252.50 ($40.03).

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

