First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FDP has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on First Derivatives from GBX 2,750 ($33.84) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Get First Derivatives alerts:

FDP stock opened at GBX 2,550 ($31.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.62 million and a PE ratio of 47.05. First Derivatives has a one year low of GBX 1,668.22 ($20.53) and a one year high of GBX 3,252.50 ($40.03). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,546.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,548.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.62.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.