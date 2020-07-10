Financial Comparison: Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and Yext (OTCMKTS:YEXT)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Yext alerts:

This table compares Yext and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -41.78% -63.32% -25.17% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Yext and Her Imports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $298.83 million 7.17 -$121.54 million ($1.09) -16.70 Her Imports $12.14 million 0.10 -$7.48 million N/A N/A

Her Imports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yext.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Yext has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of -5.47, indicating that its stock price is 647% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yext and Her Imports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 2 7 0 2.60 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yext currently has a consensus price target of $18.72, indicating a potential upside of 2.87%. Given Yext’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than Her Imports.

Summary

Yext beats Her Imports on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. Its Knowledge Engine is used by end consumers to discover new businesses, read reviews, and find answers to queries. Yext, Inc. serves luxury, retail, food, hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.