Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Set at C$2.25 by National Bank Financial

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) has been given a C$2.25 price target by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of CVE:FIL opened at C$1.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.92 million and a PE ratio of -5.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.73. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

