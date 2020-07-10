Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.52.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

