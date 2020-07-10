Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives GBX 1,853.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,955.71 ($24.07).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FEVR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,330 ($16.37) to GBX 1,860 ($22.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,050 ($12.92) to GBX 1,260 ($15.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,900 ($35.69) to GBX 2,250 ($27.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,264 ($27.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 888.40 ($10.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,569 ($31.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,989.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,644.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 45.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of GBX 9.88 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

