Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Receives $4.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMCC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

FMCC stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

