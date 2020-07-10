FBN Securities Begins Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Equities research analysts at FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

DDOG stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion and a PE ratio of -640.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $98.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. Datadog’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $357,204.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,192.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 132,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $9,047,800.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,760,366 shares of company stock valued at $182,010,191 over the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Datadog by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 776,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Datadog by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 746.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

