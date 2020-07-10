Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.79

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 4759900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $281,394.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $217,422,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 458.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,962,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,078 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,349 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,950,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after buying an additional 1,577,504 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

