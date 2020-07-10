Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 3,451 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,471 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.8% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $58.42 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $248.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. ThinkEquity began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

