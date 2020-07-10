Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $18,766,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 120.5% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 6,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 54,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,749,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $75,493,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.38.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $382.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $385.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,652.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

