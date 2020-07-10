Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after buying an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,338,757,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after buying an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $122.49 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $304.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

