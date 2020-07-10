Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,863,000 after buying an additional 1,029,205 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average is $109.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.99.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

