Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FICO. Stephens upgraded Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.43.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $422.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.53. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $192,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.