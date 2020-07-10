Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 194 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $46,490.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $46,823.84.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total value of $46,005.16.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $44,914.88.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total transaction of $44,802.36.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $41,341.40.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42.

On Thursday, April 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50.

Facebook stock opened at $244.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $696.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,611,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 324,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,583,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $2,700,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

