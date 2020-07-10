Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $41.36 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

