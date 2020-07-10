Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,800 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,600 ($32.00) to GBX 2,800 ($34.46) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s previous close.

EXPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Experian to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($25.84) to GBX 2,640 ($32.49) in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 2,440 ($30.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,660 ($32.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,650 ($32.61) to GBX 2,350 ($28.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Experian to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,576.36 ($31.71).

LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,789 ($34.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,804.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,573.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion and a PE ratio of 38.79. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 1,823.50 ($22.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,933 ($36.09).

In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 124,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,803.43 ($3,449.95), for a total value of £349,929,739.46 ($430,629,755.67).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

