Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Calavo Growers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calavo Growers by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 55.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $57.61 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $99.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 0.96%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVGW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $98,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $407,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $63,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $922,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

